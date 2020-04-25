Don Jr. Mocks Clinton’s Warning About Taking Poison For COVID-19: ‘Poison Is Reserved For … Jeffrey Epstein’

Donald Trump Jr. took a jab at Hillary Clinton’s concern for people poisoning themselves to ward off COVID-19, joking that poison is used against “people like Jeffrey Epstein.”
”We know, we know .. poison is reserved for a long list of people like Jeffrey Epstein … and servers. Am I right? ????
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 25, 2020
Clinton had pleaded with her Twitter followers Friday: “Please don’t poison yourself because [President] Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea.” (RELATED: Will The Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Case Snare Clinton)
Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2020
Clinton was referring to a comment Trump made during the Thursday coronavirus task force news conference, when he wondered aloud whether ingesting a disinfectant like Lysol would help fight the COVID-19 virus. After being deluged with near universal criticism, Trump suggested he had made the remark to be “sarcastic.”
Epstein, a billionaire financier and convicted pedophile, died mysteriously last August in his jail cell awaiting a trial for additional sex charges. Although his death was an apparent suicide and was ruled so, that verdict has been questioned due to anomalies at the prison and in the autopsy of Epstein’s body. (RELATED: REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Portrait Of Bill Clinton Posing Provocatively In A Blue Dress)
Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden stated that “the evidence points towards homicide not suicide.”
Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, was at least an acquaintance of Epstein and accompanied the billionaire sex offender on his “Lolita Express” plane for 26 trips to his private island.