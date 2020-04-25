World

Kim Jong Un Rumored To Be Dead Or Near Death After Heart Surgery: Reports

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un supervises a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, in this May 4, 2019 photo supplied by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)/Reuters

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un may be dead or near death, according to several reports that circulated Saturday.

Former Fox News reporter Adam Housley cited a Hong Kong media outlet that reported the North Korean leader had passed. (RELATED: South Korea Says No Suspicious Activity Is Coming From North Korea As Reports Claim Kim Jong Un ‘In Grave Danger’ After Surgery)

Japanese sources reported that the Supreme Leader had undergone a cardiac procedure and was left braindead. “Wild if true. Japanese magazine reports Kim Jong Un may be in a vegetative state after doctors struggled to insert stents in his arteries following a collapse. Source is one Chinese medical official,” Wall Street Journal Japan’s Alastair Gale tweeted.

Reuters reported late Friday that a team of Chinese medical experts had been sent to North Korea “to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un” — a report Housley noted had come out of Taiwan two days earlier.

Housley also noted that Kim Jong Un’s absence from Army Day celebrations were a fair indicator that he was at the very least not doing well.

No official word has come from North Korea.