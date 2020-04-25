Kim Jong Un Rumored To Be Dead Or Near Death After Heart Surgery: Reports

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un may be dead or near death, according to several reports that circulated Saturday.

N. Korea Dictator Kim Jong-un Reportedly Dead After Botched Heart Surgery https://t.co/k4za2feVQc — TMZ (@TMZ) April 25, 2020

Lot’s of conflicting reports about Kim Jong Un’s state.@nypost and @TMZ are both reporting that he’s dead. @GQMagazine and @FoxNews among others say he’s “at least brain dead” or in a vegetative state respectively. Everything should of course be taken with a grain of salt. pic.twitter.com/8fkOUgeqIj — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 25, 2020

Former Fox News reporter Adam Housley cited a Hong Kong media outlet that reported the North Korean leader had passed. (RELATED: South Korea Says No Suspicious Activity Is Coming From North Korea As Reports Claim Kim Jong Un ‘In Grave Danger’ After Surgery)

HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television says North Korea leader kim jong un is dead. No US confirm at this point. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 25, 2020

Japanese sources reported that the Supreme Leader had undergone a cardiac procedure and was left braindead. “Wild if true. Japanese magazine reports Kim Jong Un may be in a vegetative state after doctors struggled to insert stents in his arteries following a collapse. Source is one Chinese medical official,” Wall Street Journal Japan’s Alastair Gale tweeted.

Wild if true. Japanese magazine reports Kim Jong Un may be in a vegetative state after doctors struggled to insert stents in his arteries following a collapse. Source is one Chinese medical official. https://t.co/As5LdPjVqA — Alastair Gale (@AlastairGale) April 25, 2020

Reuters reported late Friday that a team of Chinese medical experts had been sent to North Korea “to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un” — a report Housley noted had come out of Taiwan two days earlier.

China has dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to three people familiar with the situation. https://t.co/zrHVcg4lpl — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) April 25, 2020

So some media today claim an exclusive that China sent a medical team to North Korea…that was reported two days ago by Taiwan. FYI — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 24, 2020

Housley also noted that Kim Jong Un’s absence from Army Day celebrations were a fair indicator that he was at the very least not doing well.

As I reported last night North Korea has one of their big holidays…today the 25th. If he doesn’t show…he’s either dead, or close to it. It would be the second major one he’s missed and that is unheard of. https://t.co/BxrRSr9gpW — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 25, 2020

It’s called Army Day…and he was a no show…Kim Jon Un missed two massively important North Korea holidays that fuels the fake kingdom. To be a fly on the wall inside the leadership right now. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 25, 2020

No official word has come from North Korea.