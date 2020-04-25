Northam Adviser Says Phase 1 Of Coronavirus Recovery Could Take 2 Years, Keep Many Businesses Closed

If Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens to his advisers, the first phase of his state’s coronavirus recovery could take two years.

Northam announced during a Friday press conference that Virginia would soon be ready to begin “Phase One” of reopening — but cautioned that it could not be done too quickly.

“We cannot and will not lift restrictions like one turns on a light switch,” Northam said, acknowledging that under Phase One, some businesses would have to remain closed. “Easing too much too soon could jeopardize public health and consumer confidence.” (RELATED: ‘Governor Klan Robes Blackface’: Tucker Carlson Hits Governor Ralph Northam With New Nickname)

But Northam’s state health commissioner, Norman Oliver, said that Phase One restrictions would likely be in effect until an effective treatment or a vaccine were widely available.

“I, personally, think Phase One will be a two year affair. There are a lot of people working on this, and I hope they prove me wrong, but I don’t see it happening in less than two years,” Oliver explained.

In addition to forcing some businesses to remain closed, Phase One would also impose continued restrictions on the general public. Face coverings would still be recommended in public places and employers would be encouraged to continue to allow those workers who could do so to work remotely.