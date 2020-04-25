Philadelphia Eagles Draft Quarterback Jalen Hurts In The 2nd Round

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles selected Hurts with the 53rd pick overall pick in the second round Friday. The dual-threat quarterback enters the league after playing for Alabama and Oklahoma in college. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The Eagles landing Hurts is certainly an interesting decision to say the least. I 100% believe Hurts is a quarterback in the NFL.
Yet, do you really burn a second round pick on a quarterback that’s not going to play? I’m not sure this pick makes a ton of sense.
Hurts isn’t going to start over Carson Wentz. That’s simply not going to happen, and making him switch positions would be insanely dumb.
The man is a quarterback, and he’s one of the most athletic players at the position in the NFL before even playing a single snap.
Maybe, just maybe, the Eagles are concerned about Wentz’s durability and health down the stretch. This move might be a sign they expect Wentz to go down at some point and want to be prepared.
I just don’t get it. Anybody with eyes knows Hurts has the goods to be a quarterback in the NFL, and I get a weird sense the Eagles are going to screw this up.
We’ll have to see how it turns out, but I don’t like this pick at all.