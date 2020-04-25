Report: Navy Recommends Reinstatement Of USS Roosevelt Captain

United States Navy officials assessing the career of fired USS Roosevelt Capt. Brett Crozier are reportedly recommending that he be reinstated to his post.

The assessment comes about three weeks after then-Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly dismissed Crozier for sending an email to his superiors that pleaded for assistance with an outbreak of the coronavirus aboard the ship, Fox News reports. Crozier’s missive was later leaked to a San Francisco media outlet.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and Defense Secretary Mark Esper reportedly met Friday to discuss the file, sources told Fox News, and concurred that Crozier be restored as the ship’s command. (RELATED: ‘Sailors Do Not Need To Die’: Captain Of Aircraft Carrier With Coronavirus Cases Begs Navy For Help)

Crozier’s dismissal produced repercussions for the Navy. After firing Crozier, Modly flew to Guam where the Roosevelt was moored to tell officers and sailors on the ship that their captain had been either “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this.”

Modly’s speech was released to the Daily Caller, apparently prompting the secretary to issue an apology to the Navy, Crozier and the crew of the Roosevelt — just before he resigned from his position.

President Donald Trump said he agreed “100%” with the firing that sparked a change.org petition that has received over 518,000 signatures as of Saturday. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says USS Roosevelt Captain ‘Should Have A Commendation Rather Than Be Fired)’

The Navy says Esper intends to “thoroughly review” the recommendation to reinstate Crozier.

“This afternoon, Secretary Esper received a verbal update from the acting Secretary of the Navy and the Chief of Naval Operations on the Navy’s preliminary inquiry into the COVID-19 outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt,” said Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Rath Hoffman, according to Fox News. “After the Secretary receives a written copy of the completed inquiry, he intends to thoroughly review the report and will meet again with Navy leadership to discuss next steps. He remains focused on and committed to restoring the full health of the crew and getting the ship at sea again soon.”