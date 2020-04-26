EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Dan Crenshaw On Reopening America, PC Culture And More

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the reopening of America amid coronavirus, his new book “Fortitude,” and more.
“We don’t have a choice, we have to move forward and get people back to some sense of normalcy,” said Crenshaw. (RELATED: Media Research Center Calls Out Reporters & TV Hosts For Pushing Chinese Propaganda.)
He went on to discuss PC culture in America, his new book and his recent appearance on HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’