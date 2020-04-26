Kevin McCarthy: WHO Really Means ‘Wuhan Health Organization’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Saturday that it was time for the World Health Organization (WHO) to “be renamed” as the “Wuhan Health Organization.”

McCarthy made the comments about the Chinese city where the coronavirus is alleged to have been created and then released from a virology lab. The California Republican was responding to questions on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine” about whether the Trump administration has come through for individual states, with some governors suggesting it has not provided sufficient resources to fight the pandemic.

“That’s not fair. The federal government has spent more than $500 billion,” McCarthy told Pirro. “We had a responsibility to help the states for those things that affected COVID — and we have. What really we need to do now is find a way that we not only open up the states in a healthy manner — and every state is different — so you follow the direction and you don’t open it all at once. But we need to open the other essential things — like Congress.” (RELATED: China Critic Gordon Chang Says There Is ‘Zero Credence’ To The Claim That Wuhan Lab Had Nothing To Do With Coronavirus Outbreak)

McCarthy said he has sent that recommendation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, insisting that governing by proxy, “where she holds everybody who votes in her pocket,” does not fulfill our Democratic obligations. “Let’s open up these committees and start working on the things we need to, like the National Defense Authorization.”

The minority leader said the House also needs to examine the U.S.’s future relationship with WHO, “which I think should be renamed, with the director they have now, as the Wuhan Health Organization. These are the things we should be investigating to keep America safe.” (RELATED: Mike Pompeo Blames Chinese Communist Party For Global ‘Suffering’ Due To COVID-19)

President Donald Trump has suspended all U.S. funding to WHO, a United Nations organization that has been accused of being little more than an apologist for communist China during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Critics accuse China of covering up evidence and testimony related to the coronavirus after the sickness broke out in the city of Wuhan. The Communist Party leadership is suspected of gagging physicians who tried to warn the world about the potential devastation of the COVID-19 virus and reports suggest the regime has been systematically lying about the number of people killed by the disease.