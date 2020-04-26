REPORT: Jameis Winston Will Sign With The New Orleans Saints

Quarterback Jameis Winston is reportedly headed to the New Orleans Saints.

According to Yahoo Sports, Winston and the Saints are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

He’ll backup Drew Brees for the Saints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on Apr 2, 2020 at 10:42am PDT

One of the biggest questions during the NFL free agency period was where Winston would land. Now, it looks like we have our answer after the Buccaneers didn’t bring him back.

All things considered, New Orleans could be the perfect landing spot. We know Winston has talent, but he has a lot of fine tuning to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on Mar 16, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

With the Saints, he can learn from Drew Brees and be coached by Sean Payton. It’s hard to imagine a better scenario.

If Winston can improve over the next year or two, then he might get another starting nod in the NFL down the road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:11am PDT

Again, we know he has talent. He just needs to stop making so many stupid decisions on the field. We’ll see what happens, but this seems like a smart move by the former FSU star.