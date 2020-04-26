REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’

The new episode of “Westworld” was insane Sunday night on HBO.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

We know going into “Passed Pawn” that things were going to be out of control. With only two episodes remaining in season three and everybody on the brink, we know things would get wild. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Well, things didn’t disappoint at all. There are a few things to go over. First, we learned Caleb’s real backstory, and it was absurd.

While we thought he lost his best friend in combat, Caleb really killed Francis after being conditioned to work as an enforcement mechanism for Serac’s desires.

Through a series of flashback scenes as Caleb peels back the layers of his life, we see Caleb is far from a good guy. In fact, he’s a pretty bad dude and helped Serac carry out removing undesirable people and outliers from the board.

To say it was an unexpected twist would be an understatement. Now, I will admit that I was confused at times about the machine, but overall, the scenes with Caleb were excellent. His eyes are finally open to the situation he’s found himself in.

Secondly, the battle scenes between Maeve and Dolores were absolutely epic. We’ve been waiting so long for the two of them to have it.

Dolores had her arm blown off! Her arm got obliterated! Then she smashes a button and everything just goes dark. Maeve and her both hit the deck.

What an epic moment that was years in the making! Finally, these two came to blows, and I absolutely loved it!

As for William, he’s still with Bernard and Stubbs, and has vowed to destroy every host in existence. On one hand, we have Caleb carrying out Dolores’ plans for world carnage. On the other, we have William all in on destroying Dolores and her kind.

In a sense, Dolores has brought both men here. As Maeve points out, she brought out the darkness in William and has seemingly now done so in Caleb.

The two men she’s touched the most are now on a collision path. What an awesome episode, and I can’t wait to see what we get in the season three finale next Sunday on HBO!

Given the fact we were left with William racking a shotgun at Bernard and Stubbs, it’s only going to get crazier from here! What a hell of a ride!