Joe Biden To Hold ‘Virtual Women’s Town Hall’ Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will host a virtual women’s town hall with a special guest Tuesday as new reports have surfaced backing up the claims that he sexually assaulted a female staffer when he was a senator.

The Biden campaign sent out an email Monday, saying: “On Tuesday, April 28, Joe Biden and a special guest will hold a virtual town hall on the impact of COVID-19 on women.” The email added: “Tentative Start Time: 3:00 PM ET.”

This comes after a 1993 transcript obtained by The Intercept showed that the mother of Biden’s accuser Tara Reade, who has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent in 1993, mentioned during a call to “Larry King Live,” that her daughter had problems with a “prominent senator” in Washington.

The Media Research Center also uncovered the video Friday of the August 11, 1993 edition of CNN’s “Larry King Live” program.(RELATED: Biden Accuser Tells Us New Video Evidence Proves Her Allegations Are True)

Reade then confirmed to The Daily Caller News Foundation that the voice in the video is her mother’s and that “hearing her voice made me cry.” Reade was reportedly forced out of her job as a senate staffer, she told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Friday. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Refuse To Acknowledge Sexual Assault Accusations Against Joe Biden)

The Daily Caller contacted Democrats in the Senate, asking them if they would even consider the allegations by Biden’s accuser. Each Senate office was given 24 hours to respond, but not one did.

Every one of the senators contacted, besides West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, voted against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh due to sexual assault allegations made against him.