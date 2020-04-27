Media

Brian Stelter Quotes ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor To Back His Theory That Trump Is Mentally Insane

CNN’s Brian Stelter quoted an actor from the “Breaking Bad” television show as he tried to support his belief that President Donald Trump is mentally unstable.

Stelter’s Monday newsletter included a portion expanding on a comment he made during his Sunday “Reliable Sources” CNN show.

“When a grandparent is not well, the entire family feels it,” Stelter wrote, quoting himself from Sunday. “The entire family shares the pain. Thousands of families are going through that right now – and the American family is experiencing it too. When a leader is not well, everyone feels it.”

The CNN host then noted that “others are bringing up this same concern” and went ahead to include a “concern” from actor Bryan Cranston. (RELATED: Brian Stelter Says He ‘Crawled In Bed And Cried For Our Pre-Pandemic Lives’)

“I’ve stopped worrying about the president’s sanity,” Cranston tweeted. “He’s not sane. And the realization of his illness doesn’t fill me with anger, but with profound sadness. What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country.”

Stelter did not expand on how the actor is qualified to back his belief that Trump is mentally insane. He added that he thought about counter-arguments that back Trump and could only think of ones that are “deflections, not defenses.”