Cameron Diaz Says She’s ‘Never Going To Say Never’ When It Comes To Returning To Acting

Actress Cameron Diaz said she’d never say “never” when it comes to returning to the big screen.

Diaz who sat down to talk about her life since acting with Gucci Westman, according to a report published Sunday by Fox News.

Diaz last appeared on screen in the 2014 remake of “Annie.” Since then, it’s been unclear if the actress will ever return to acting.

“Obviously, everybody wants you to go back to acting,” Westman told Diaz.

“Look, I’m never going to say ‘never,'” Diaz responded. “I’m not a person who says ‘never’ about anything, clearly.”

Diaz previously opened up to InStyle magazine on her decision to step away from her acting career. (RELATED: Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Welcome A Baby Girl)

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” Diaz told the outlet. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing.”

I get it, but it would be really cool to have Diaz back and performing. She was so much fun to watch and she never made a bad movie. Her role in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” has to be the best ever.

I’ll be excited to see what she does no matter what, but a return to the big screen would be iconic.