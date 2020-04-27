Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine over the weekend that, the 40-year-old actor and his wife are indeed expecting their first baby together after secretly tying the knot at an intimate ceremony last June. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Visits Military Members For Film Screening, Continues To Be Awesome [PHOTOS])

This will be Katherine’s first child and a second for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star, who shares, Jack, 7, with ex-wife actress Anna Farris.(RELATED: REPORT: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Get Married In California)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 13, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT

Sources previously shared with the outlet that the newlyweds were excited to “expand their family as soon as possible” following their wedding last June.

“Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon,” an insider shared with E! News earlier this year. “She’s expressed she’d love to be pregnant in early 2020.”

“Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage,” the source added.

The “Jurassic World” star and Schwarzenegger started dating in the summer of 2018 with the help of Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver, who introduced them, per the outlet. By January of last year, the superstar actor confirmed the two were engaged.

Pratt and Farris were married for ten years before they separated in 2017.

Congratulations!