Colin Cowherd Floats Theory That The Patriots Will Pursue Trevor Lawrence In 2021

Colin Cowherd thinks the New England Patriots are zeroed in on quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the 2021 draft.

Following the conclusion of the draft this weekend, Cowherd tweeted a picture Sunday of the Clemson quarterback in a Patriots uniform with the caption, “Found it interesting the Patriots didn’t draft a QB w their 136 draft picks this year. Like they have another plan or something.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Found it interesting the Patriots didn’t draft a QB w their 136 draft picks this year. Like they have another plan or something. pic.twitter.com/1n2Y0Ag2Au — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 26, 2020

Obviously, Colin Cowherd isn’t the first person in the universe to float this idea. It’s been talked about a bit, but he does raise an interesting point.

The Patriots could have easily moved up to get a quarterback if they wanted to. Instead, they opted to pick other positions.

That means they’re riding with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the 2020 season. What’s the long term plan here? Will the Patriots target Lawrence next year?

It’s obviously hard to say for sure what will happen, but I have no problem saying the Pats landing Lawrence would be a huge problem for the rest of the league.

Trevor Lawrence has been a dominant force at Clemson, and is arguably the most dominant quarterback prospect I’ve ever seen.

You team him up with Bill Belichick and it’s going to be a problem for everybody they play.

It should be interesting to follow, but I don’t think we’ll hear the end of this speculation anytime soon.