Watch The Best Moments From The HBO Classic ‘Eastbound & Down’ With Danny McBride

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the perfect time to talk a little walk down memory lane.

Right now, millions of people across America are stuck at home because of coronavirus, and it seems like the perfect time to remember how awesome “Eastbound & Down” was on HBO back in the day. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

Danny McBride catapulted to superstar status after playing washed up pitcher Kenny Powers. I’ve probably seen the series from start to finish 20 times, and it’s still just as funny as it was when I first saw it.

If there was ever a time to remember one of the greatest of the HBO classics, it’s right now. Enjoy some of the best moments below.

As I said above, “Eastbound & Down” is one of those shows that will simply never get old. Whether it’s today or in 20 years, it’s still going to be so damn funny.

If you haven’t already seen “Eastbound & Down,” I suggest you figure out a way to watch it ASAP because it’s honestly one of the greatest shows ever made.

You’ll be laughing, crying, stunned, surprised, shocked and you’ll find yourself a fan of Kenny Powers in no time at all.

For those of you who have seen it, let us know your favorite moment in the comments below!