Elderly Woman Fights Back After Blonde Lady Appears To Spit On Her In Wild Video

Two women got into an absurd fight in a recent viral video.

In a video posted to LiveLeak, a blonde woman appears to spit on an elderly lady during some kind of argument. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when all hell broke loose in this viral lady. The elderly women went wild like a hurricane and started fighting back.

Watch the insane video below.

If you play stupid games, then you’re going to win stupid prizes. That’s about the best way to describe what happened in the video above.

That younger woman apparently thought she could do whatever she wanted without consequences. Clearly, she was quickly taught a lesson.

This is also a classic example of why you shouldn’t ever mess with strangers. You have no idea what they’re capable of!

This is why I always tell people idiots that get into bar fights are among the dumbest people on the planet. That unassuming guy at the bar could be incredibly dangerous.

While I’m a man of peace, props to this elderly lady for defending herself. Something tells me she has a wild backstory!