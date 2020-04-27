Ellen DeGeneres Surprises 100 Venmo Users With $250 During Pandemic

Ellen DeGeneres surprised one hundred Venmo users on Monday with a deposit of $250 into each of their accounts during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” announces she wanted to do something she’s never done before on the show and then proceeds to share the generous gift. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

She captioned her post, “I was up all night Venmoing 100 people. Time to do some more.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

“I want to do something that we have never done before,” DeGeneres explained. “Right now we’re scrolling names of one hundred people across the screen.”

“If you see your name, go check your Venmo account,” she added, before letting them know she would wait.

DeGeneres continued, “We know that we are in a scary time and uncertain time and even a few dollars could mean a lot to someone who needs it.”

The host explained that she was joining the #VenmoItForward movement, and surprising some people “who need it most.”

“So if you just saw your name on the screen, we’ve already deposited $250 in to your Venmo account,” Ellen said.

She then said they want to keep doing this as often as they can and encouraged people to go to the show’s website and nominate “anyone you think could use a little help.”