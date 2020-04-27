Floyd Mayweather Pledges To Help Feed People Struggling During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Floyd Mayweather claimed in a recent Instagram video that he’s going to help feed people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The legendary boxer posted a video late Sunday night discussing some struggles in his life following the deaths of two family members, and he said he's going to help those in need. However, he failed to provide any specifics of any kind.

“I will continue to give back, and I will never talk about it. As long as God knows I’m doing a good deed, that’s what’s important to me,” Mayweather explained. You can watch his full video below.

Is it just me, or was that video pretty bizarre? What is the purpose of filming a video to let the whole world know you’re going to donate, and then say you don’t want attention.

If that was the case, then why film the video at all?

I’m not knocking Floyd if he’s really stepping up, but it seems like he has a very inconsistent message. On one hand, he’s talking about how he’s going to help people and on the other, he’s talking about how he doesn’t want attention.

I’m pretty confident posting an Instagram video for millions of people to see is a good way to get yourself a ton of attention.

Let’s hope Floyd does help a lot of people, but this video just didn’t make much sense to me at all.