Joy Behar Jokes About Trying ‘This Lysol Thing’ On Stephen Miller And Jared Kushner

Joy Behar joked Monday about trying “this Lysol thing” on White House advisers Stephen Miller and Jared Kushner.

During a segment of ABC’s “The View,” the regular cohost addressed President Donald Trump’s musings about the possible uses of disinfectants to treat coronavirus — and his later claim that his remarks had been sarcastic. (RELATED: ‘Give Me Liberty And Give Me Death!’: Joy Behar Says Armed Lockdown Protesters Are ‘Terrorists’)

WATCH:

“Joy, do you think he was being sarcastic or trying once again to be humorous?” cohost Whoopi Goldberg asked. “Does he realize that you can’t wait a day for the punch line?”

“Right. Right. You know, I don’t really think he knows what sarcasm means,” Behar responded. “I taught English, and you have to have a little bit of a brain. For instance, if I say — if I go like this, ‘You know, Trump, he is really a stable genius.’ That is sarcasm, because it’s the opposite of what I mean, okay?”

Behar went on to explain that because Trump’s remarks were not the opposite of what he had claimed to mean and therefore were not believable as sarcasm.

“There is no sarcasm there,” she said. “To me, this is just another GOP sort of spin that he was only joking, it’s only locker room talk, in order to save this guy’s butt, and by the way, if this Lysol thing works, try it out on Steven Miller and Jared Kushner, let’s see how they do —”

“It doesn’t work. It doesn’t work on anybody,” Goldberg interrupted.

“I know. I’m being sarcastic,” Behar explained.

Goldberg scoffed, “Yeah, I don’t know if people know the difference anymore. That’s why I’m just saying, she’s being sarcastic. She does not mean that.”

Behar went on to suggest that, even if the president had been attempting sarcasm, such joking would not have any place at a press conference that was designed to give the American people valuable information about the ongoing pandemic.