Producer Of Kanye West’s Song ‘Famous’ Says Taylor Swift Is ‘Too Sensitive’ About The Lyrics

The producer of Kanye West’s controversial song “Famous,” which led to a years-long feud between the rapper and Taylor Swift, said the “Reputation” singer is “too sensitive.”

Havoc, a rapper in the industry and producer, claimed Swift needed to “chill out” over the lyrics in the song during an interview published Monday by the Daily Beast. The lyrics in question read “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b*tch famous.”

Even during a pandemic, the Kanye versus Taylor feud rages on. Now, Havoc from Mobb Deep, who helped produce the song “Famous”, has weighed in.https://t.co/oKKcT08aaH — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 27, 2020



“I think artists are artists, and she should really chill out,” he said. “It’s not that serious.”