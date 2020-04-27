Producer Of Kanye West’s Song ‘Famous’ Says Taylor Swift Is ‘Too Sensitive’ About The Lyrics

The producer of Kanye West’s controversial song “Famous,” which led to a years-long feud between the rapper and Taylor Swift, said the “Reputation” singer is “too sensitive.”
Havoc, a rapper in the industry and producer, claimed Swift needed to “chill out” over the lyrics in the song during an interview published Monday by the Daily Beast. The lyrics in question read “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b*tch famous.”
Even during a pandemic, the Kanye versus Taylor feud rages on. Now, Havoc from Mobb Deep, who helped produce the song “Famous”, has weighed in.https://t.co/oKKcT08aaH
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 27, 2020
“I think artists are artists, and she should really chill out,” he said. “It’s not that serious.”
“She has an awesome career, and she don’t need to be fighting with another awesome artist,” Havoc continued. “Freedom of speech is alive and well — or should be — and she shouldn’t be going out there complaining about not clearing this.” (RELATED:Kim Kardashian Addresses 2016 Phone Call With Taylor Swift)
He’s right in a way. The lyrics created a whole feud between Swift and Kanye which shouldn’t have really existed at all. Newly leaked clips from the phone call where Swift seemingly gave permission to use the lyrics showed that Kanye didn’t ask about the exact lyrics that ended up in the song.
Who cares though? Swift did come off a little “too sensitive” during this whole ordeal.
“Some people are a little too sensitive for the game but this is the game that we’re in,” Havoc added. “There’s no time for soft skin — and I’m not just saying that because she’s a female. Everyone has to display tough skin for this industry since everyone is gonna come at you, and you might like it or you might not.”
Swift is one of my all time favorite recording artists, but she does need to buck up a little and change the narrative to something she wants it to be that has nothing to do with West.