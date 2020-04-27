Lea Michele Is Expecting Her First Child

Superstar Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich are reportedly expecting their first child together.
A source confirmed to People magazine in a piece published Monday, that the 33-year-old actress and her entrepreneur and business owner husband are indeed expecting their first baby since getting married last March. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])
“They’ve always wanted to be parents,” the source shared with the outlet. (RELATED: Lea Michele Poses Completely Naked For Magazine Cover [PHOTOS])
Michele and Reich dated for two years after first being linked together in July of 2017. The following year the actress shared a post in April on Instagram showing off her four-carat elongated radiant cut engagement ring.
“Yes,” Lea simply captioned her post, along with a diamond-ring emoji.
In March of last year, reports surfaced the two tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Northern California, surrounded by friends and family, including her former co-star’s Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, as well as her “Scream Queens” co-star Emma Roberts.
“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple shared of their special day. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”
Congrats!