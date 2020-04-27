LeBron James Would Have Dominated The Michael Jordan Era Of The NBA

People need to stop with the nonsense about how LeBron James wouldn’t have dominated in the NBA during the Michael Jordan era.

Due to "The Last Dance" airing on ESPN, people seem obsessed with comparing LeBron to all these players. In episode three (which I'm about halfway through), there's a heavy focus on the Detroit Pistons with Bill Laimbeer, Isiah Thomas and Dennis Rodman before he joined the Bulls. They were known as the most physical team in the NBA.

That’s true. They were a physical team and they bullied the Bulls before Jordan took that next step. However, let’s not pretend like LeBron James wouldn’t have dropped 50 a night in the 1980s and 1990s in the NBA.

All these idiots out here love talking about how it would have been too physical. Give me a break. Outside of the Detroit Pistons, the entire league is softer than it currently is, which is an era LeBron has dominated for damn near two decades.

If we want to talk about the physicality of the league, let’s stick to the facts. LeBron James is 6’9″ and weighs at least 250 pounds.

The guys on the Pistons and Bulls were probably of a similar size, right?

Let’s start with the Bulls. Michael Jordan was 6’6″ and 195 pounds, Scottie Pippen was 6’8″ and 210 pounds and Dennis Rodman was 6’7″ and 210 pounds. LeBron is taller and at least 40 pounds heavier than all of them.

Let’s move to the Pistons. Laimbeer was 6’11” and 245 pounds and Thomas was 6’1″ and 180 pounds. You have to be living in fantasyland to think LeBron James would bully these guys at the rim at all times.

It wouldn’t be fair. It’d be a bloodbath. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar would be scoring 50 on an off night like it was no big deal. He can already go for 50 against the best players in 2020.

We love “The Last Dance,” but the nonsense about King James playing 30 years ago needs to end forever. He would have led the league in every statistical category and it wouldn’t have been close.