Liberals Continue To Ignore Tara Reade And Reality

On today’s show we discuss how the media, in the face of evidence from the time, continue to ignore the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden. Plus, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi can’t bring herself to give President Donald Trump credit for anything and advocates for opening up prisons, Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff says if Republicans had voted to convict the Trump during impeachment people wouldn’t have died of coronavirus and Democrats start spreading paranoia about the president canceling the election.

Tara Reade’s mother called in to Larry King live in 1993 and alluded to her daughter’s claim of sexual assault against her by then Senator Joe Biden. Even though this call occurred on CNN, and offers support to Reade’s charge, the media spent the weekend ignoring it. Three members of Biden’s “short list” of possible running mates appeared on the Sunday shows and none were asked anything about the story. But there is a story, we have the audio and tell it.(RELATED: ‘I Want The Same Equal Treatment’: Biden Accuser Tara Reade Tears Into Media, Women’s Groups, Democratic Politicians)

Pelosi was asked if, retroactively, Trump cutting off travel from China when he did was a good thing. The Speaker of the House couldn’t bring herself acknowledge it. She now says what Democrats called racist and xenophobic at the time didn’t go far enough because it allowed American citizens and valid Green Card holders to return. She also called for letting federal prisoners out in the name of “compassion.” We have the audio.

Congressman Adam Schiff claimed, with no challenge by MSNBC host Chris Hayes, that if the Senate had simply voted to remove Trump from office, 50,000 Americans would likely be alive today. And House Majority Whip James Clyburn is trying to convince the public that the President is going to cancel the election. He has no proof, nor has he been asked for any because he’s a Democrat. We get into all of it.

