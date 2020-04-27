MAN CAVE UPDATE: The Wisconsin Football Helmets Have Arrived, And The Setup Is Looking Prime

My man cave setup is coming along nicely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the fact that I’m stuck at home without being able to go anywhere, I decided to do a little redecorating. After all, if I’m going to be at the house until further notice, I might as well bring a better vibe than usual.

Now, as you’re all very well aware, I’m a huge Wisconsin guy. I love the Badgers, and I love my college sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s why I went out and got myself some Wisconsin Badgers football helmets to help round things out with the man cave setup.

I have the helmets positioned right under the TV with the Greg Gard ball and a Wisconsin football in between. You can see a picture of the setup below.

Did a little redecorating in the living room. Two football helmets, a Greg Gard signed Badgers basketball and a Wisconsin football. Football season needs to get here soon! pic.twitter.com/tRlYq3ddvY — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 25, 2020

What are we all thinking about this sports design to set the vibe? I’m thinking you’ll be hard pressed to find a better setup anywhere.

We have a basketball signed by our Big 10 champion head coach, two football helmets and a Wisconsin football. These aren’t any regular helmets. One is a throwback and the other is a red alternative. It simply doesn’t get better!

How much better could it get?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 7, 2020 at 1:52pm PDT

Now that I bought these helmets, I’m pretty sure the season has to happen. That’s the way it works, right?

I can’t be throwing up all this legit stuff and then have the season get canceled. We can’t have that happen. So, let’s buckle up, soak up how awesome this setup is, plan for the next pieces and do our part to make sure the season happens.

Trust me, I’m far from done when it comes to building this thing out. Not even close to finished, and I’ll have it rolling once the season gets here!

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

P.S.: I’ve been asked a few times where the Miracle on Ice jersey is and the Paul Chryst ball is located. Both are in a much more secure location until this crisis passes. With society on the brink, I’m not revealing where either of those two things are.