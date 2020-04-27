Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers Will ‘Be A Great Mentor’ To Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur thinks Aaron Rodgers will be a good mentor for Jordan Love.

The Packers shocked the football world when they drafted Jordan Love during the first round Thursday night. Despite the fact everybody is expecting absolute chaos, LaFleur isn’t worried. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I can’t say enough about his leadership, his value, his importance to this football team. He is the one that leads us out there. I know he’s going to be a great mentor and I’m excited to get back to work with all these guys,” LaFleur said following the draft coming to an end Saturday, according to ESPN.

I can’t wait to watch this chaos unfold with Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers. I would have paid so much money to be with Rodgers when this pick came down the pipeline.

I have no doubt at all that he was absolutely furious. Rodgers isn’t the easiest guy on the planet to deal with, and the Packers just drafted his replacement.

LaFleur can say whatever he wants publicly, Rodgers can go along with it publicly, but we all know that this isn’t going well behind the scenes.

I don’t even blame Rodgers. I’d be furious too if I was in his shoes. As a Lions fan, I can’t wait to watch it all come crumbling down in Green Bay.

Drafting Jordan Love has provided me with more joy and entertainment than I ever could have hoped for!