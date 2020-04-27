Matthew Stafford Shows Off Absurd Math Skills In Twitter Video

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently a wizard when it comes to math.

In a video tweeted by the team, the star passer was asked what 9,758 multiplied by 618 equals and he was somehow able to do the math in his head in a matter of seconds.

Watch the impressive display of math skills below.

Putting the MATH in Matthew pic.twitter.com/Pd1Elctauw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2020

I think we all knew Matthew Stafford was a smart guy, but this is some next-level stuff. You can literally see the gears turning in his brain as he figures it out.

I couldn’t do math like that in my head if my life depended on it. No shot in hell. There’s no way I could.

I’ve always said Stafford is one of the smartest quarterbacks in the league and that’s always been obvious to me.

You can tell he’s an incredibly intelligent man. Now, I had no idea he was this smart. I have no idea how he even did a math equation like that in his head.

That’s my quarterback, folks! Props to Stafford for apparently being a genius.