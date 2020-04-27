Leading By Bad Example: Mayors Keep Breaking Social Distancing Guidelines

American mayors keep breaking social distancing guidelines meant to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The most recent example is Mayor Becky Ames of Beaumont, Texas, who apologized on April 23 after she was photographed walking into a nail salon that was supposed to be closed due to ongoing stay-at-home policies.

“I did not intend to take personal privilege while asking others to sacrifice and for that I am truly remorseful,” Ames wrote in her apology.

The local district attorney is investigating the nail salon visit, 12NewsNow reported.

Ames isn’t the only mayor to play by a different set of rules than their constituents during the lockdown.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sparked backlash for getting an at-home haircut earlier in April after urging Chicagoans to “save lives” by following social distancing guidelines. Unlike Ames, Lightfoot defended the apparent double standard.

“I’m the public face of this city and you know, I’m a person who [takes] personal hygiene very seriously and I felt like I needed to have a haircut. So I got a haircut,” she said. (RELATED: Majority Of Americans Agree With Trump Calling COVID-19 ‘Chinese Virus’)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has urged his constituents to snitch on neighbors who violate social distancing guidelines — but the mayor hasn’t done a stellar job of abiding by those same guidelines.

The mayor weathered criticism earlier in April for traveling to a park 12 miles from his home to exercise.

When pressed, de Blasio defended his decision: “My situation is particular and I am here serving people … and I’m just doing something I think will help me to be the most effective.”

Another mayor, Brant Walker of Alton, Illinois, didn’t violate social distancing guidelines — but his wife did.

Following an order from the mayor to crack down on social distancing violators, local police busted a party that had continued into the early morning.

Walker “was made aware that my wife was in attendance at this prohibited social gathering. I instructed the Police Chief to treat her as he would any citizen violating the ‘Stay At Home’ order and to ensure that she received no special treatment,” the mayor recounted in an April 6 Facebook post.

He said his wife “exhibited a stunning lack of judgement.”

