‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli Convinced He Had Coronavirus: ‘I Was Really Sick’

“Sopranos” star Michael Imperioli said he is convinced he and his family contracted the coronavirus.

“I was really sick,” the 54-year-old actor shared with Page Six in a piece published Monday. He said he was “extremely ill” when he arrived in California from New York on March 1. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“I didn’t get tested but I was really sick in New York at the end of February,” he added. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

The Emmy-winning actor went on to explain that members of his family also suffered from coronavirus symptoms.

“My wife and one of my kids got it,” Imperioli said. “We had most of the symptoms. We didn’t get tested because we weren’t sick enough to go to the hospital.”

“We didn’t want to go to the hospital,” he added. “We haven’t been tested … We’re better now but we were pretty sick.”

Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on the hit HBO series, has become the one of the latest celebrities to share that they suffered from coronavirus-like symptoms.

Stars including Pink, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and more have since recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.