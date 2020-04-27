Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary Hits Netflix In May

Michelle Obama’s highly-anticipated “Becoming” documentary is hitting Netflix in May.

The documentary, based on the former first lady’s best-selling memoir titled the same, will hit the streaming site on May 6, according to the New York Post in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: ‘Station 19,’ ‘The Resident,’ Other Medical Dramas Donate Supplies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak)

Michelle Obama ‘Becoming’ documentary coming to Netflix https://t.co/P14BwN2Unw pic.twitter.com/PfrCuT0Ncg — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2020

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” Obama explained in a statement.

“In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams,” the statement added. “We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

At one point in the letter, the former FLOTUS also addressed the ongoing pandemic.

“As many of you know, I’m a hugger,” Obama wrote. “My whole life, I’ve seen it as the most natural and equalizing gesture one human can make toward another — the easiest way of saying, ‘I’m here for you.'”

“And this is one of the toughest parts of our new reality,” she added. “Things that once felt simple — going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new — are now not simple at all.”

Lastly, she focused on the upcoming documentary, directed by Nadia Hallgren, and said she hopes it will bring “a bit of respite” from self-isolation measures prompted by the coronavirus.

“It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made,” the former first lady explained. “Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. ”

“Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it,” she added.

The documentary will include parts of what was mentioned in her memoir and picks up where the promotional tour for the book begins.