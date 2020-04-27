Michigan Having 10 Players Taken In The NFL Draft Is A Rough Look For Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines had the second most players taken in the NFL draft, and that’s a tough look for head coach Jim Harbaugh.

While it’s a great thing for Harbaugh to be producing pros, the fact he had 10 players taken in the draft means he should win a lot more games than he has the past few years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Outside of LSU having 14 players drafted, Michigan’s 10 was tied for second with Ohio State.

This is what dreams are made of ???? RT if someone from your school got picked in the 2020 NFL Draft! pic.twitter.com/1sYVtSbOGQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 26, 2020

One of the biggest complaints I have to hear from Michigan fans is that they just don’t have the talent to compete.

I’m constantly told Jim Harbaugh just doesn’t have the necessary players to get the job done and win national titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Apr 21, 2020 at 6:25pm PDT

Well, the NFL draft results would certainly seem to paint a different story than the one Michigan fans like feeding us.

They had the second most players taken in the draft. The team from last year was absolutely loaded with NFL talent, and still went 9-4. That’s a reflection of coaching. When you have that much NFL talent and don’t win, you shouldn’t look any further than the head coach for answers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Apr 23, 2020 at 8:19pm PDT

Other than the loss to Ohio State, their losses to Alabama, Wisconsin and Penn State were all to teams with less NFL talent.

I can’t wait to watch Michigan fans try to spin this one. The reality is that Michigan is loaded with talent, and the fact Harbaugh can’t win with it is embarrassing.