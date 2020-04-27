Patrick Mahomes Leads NFL Merchandise Sales

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is apparently the most popular player in the league when it comes to moving gear.

According to a Monday morning tweet from Darren Rovell, Mahomes led in NFLPA licensed merchandise sales from February 2019 through February 2020. He was followed by Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Ezekiel Elliott and Baker Mayfield. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Best selling players on NFLPA licensed merchandise (February 2019 to 2020) pic.twitter.com/KPL9r7im7f — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 27, 2020

The fact Mahomes is at the top of the league for sales shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody. Over the course of the past two years, he’s set the NFL on fire.

Ever since Mahomes became the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s been the most dominant player in all of football.

He won the MVP award two years ago and followed that up with winning the Super Bowl this past season. He just doesn’t know how to lose.

The dual-threat quarterback is also incredibly charismatic, which only helps him have more appeal across the NFL.

As long as Mahomes is playing pro football, the NFL can count on him to move plenty of merchandise. I have no doubt about that at all.