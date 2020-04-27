Police Arrest Man Connected To Drive-By Shooting Near ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star’s Home

A man has been arrested for the drive-by shooting that occurred near the home of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson.

Police arrested Daniel King Jr. in connection with the shootings that occurred at two neighborhood homes in Louisiana, according to a report published Monday by Fox News.

“It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property,” Willie told the News Star.

Many of the family has been staying at the Louisiana estate due to the coronavirus quarantine. One bullet hit a bedroom window on one of the residences on the property.

“Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before,” he added. “I had just gone to the store when it happened.” (RELATED: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Talks Potentially Returning To Reality Television Following Marriage)

Daughter Sadie Robertson also addressed the drive-by shooting on her Instagram.

“It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home,” Sadie wrote. “The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other’s gratitude for all being okay thank you for your prayers.”