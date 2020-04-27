Prince Harry Announces First Project Since Stepping Down From All Royal Duties

Prince Harry has announced the launch of his first new project since he stepped down from his royal roles.

Prince Harry has teamed up with Heads Together and the Ministry of Defence for the project, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

Today we launched https://t.co/YXDmkzFovF – the latest in our series of Heads Together legacy programmes with @DefenceHQ. Designed to support those in the Defence community, HeadFIT gives access to self-help tools that help people people manage the stresses of everyday life. pic.twitter.com/bCWAlIteXW — Heads Together (@heads_together) April 27, 2020



“I’ve long believed the military community should lead the way for the rest of society. For too long we have been waiting for problems to arise and then reacting to them,” Prince Harry said in a statement. “HeadFIT is a proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance, using proven methods in sport science.”

“This is about optimization of self. This is about being the best you can be,” he added. “This is about gaining advantage, whether facing an opponent or overcoming a challenging situation. This is about building resilience that will match that of the most world class athletes and prepare you for everyday stress. To be HeadFIT, is to be at your peak performance.” (RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Deliver Meals In Los Angeles Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

Good for Prince Harry. We haven’t seen much from him since the bombshell decision for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to pretty much leave the royal family. I was beginning to think they wouldn’t do anything for awhile.

This is a cool initiative. Mental health in the military is something that needs to be looked at and it’s nice that Prince Harry is pushing for activism there.