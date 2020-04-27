‘We’re Ready To Get Working’: Rand Paul Calls For Kentucky And Other Rural States To Reopen

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said Sunday night that it’s time for Kentucky and other rural states to begin reopening, saying the coronavirus risk no longer justifies an economic shutdown.
The conservative senator argued that it doesn’t make sense for states with a low number of coronavirus cases to be under the same orders as hard hit states such as New York. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)
“We have to get back to work,” Paul said during an appearance on the Trump campaign’s “War Room” series. “One size doesn’t fit all. New York City’s had a calamity, and I don’t discount that, and I wouldn’t tell them what to do, but I live in Kentucky. And, there are a lot of rural states that haven’t had it as bad, and we’re ready to get working again.”
Paul, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March, is the latest conservative to argue for an end to the coronavirus shutdowns. Several states, including Kentucky, are set to begin the process of reopening their economies this week. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Dan Crenshaw On Reopening America, PC Culture, And More)
Kentucky has had over 4,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 211 deaths, according to a running tracker from The New York Times.