Start Your Week With The Best Moments From ‘Red Dawn’

America is in a war right now against coronavirus, and there’s no better time to watch “Red Dawn.”

Right now, we're months into this fight against the faceless enemy, which has ravaged our society and brought life to a grinding halt.

As you all know, I’m a big “Red Dawn.” If there was ever a time to remember the greatest of the 1984 classic about defending freedom and killing communists, it’s right now.

Enjoy some of the greatest moments from the original “Red Dawn” film below.

Honestly, I could watch “Red Dawn” on repeat without any issues at all. It’s such a damn good movie, and it perfectly captures the spirit of America.

The communists invade, a rag-tag group of high school kids and Jed (Patrick Swayze) take to the mountains and wage war on them.

It’s literally the dream scenario of every kid shooting cans with a .22 or paintballing with their friends.

While we’re not in the middle of a communist invasion, we are still in the middle of a fight that we haven’t seen before.

So, let’s all channel the spirit of “Red Dawn” and win this fight!