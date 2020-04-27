REVIEW: HBO’s New Movie ‘Bad Education’ With Hugh Jackman Is Phenomenal

HBO’s new original movie “Bad Education” is a great film.

Due to the fact that we’re all at home staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic, I decided to give “Bad Education” a shot after the network released it this past weekend. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

The plot, without giving anything away, is pretty simple. Hugh Jackman plays a school administrator in a true life story about embezzlement from a rich district.

While “Bad Education” isn’t my normal genre of film, I really enjoyed it. Now, to be upfront with all of you, I’m a sucker for Hugh Jackman movies.

The dude plays Wolverines after all. The man is an acting phenom, and he brought it as Frank Tassone, a likable but troubled character.

The movie really more than anything else is about how people will go to great lengths to maintain their public image.

It’s really sad to think that some people are so consumed by protecting their image that they don’t realize the long term ramifications of their decisions.

They always need more, more and more no matter what is happening. That’s pretty much what this entire embezzlement scandal was about.

So, if you’re looking for something to fill up a couple hours of your time, I’d really recommend “Bad Education” on HBO. You won’t regret it.

For those of you who have seen it, let us know what you thought in the comments!