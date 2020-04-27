Ryan Murphy Teases Rubber Man Return In ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10

“American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy teased the return of a legendary character Sunday.

"AHS" is returning for its 10th season at some time likely in 2020, and it looks like Rubber Man will be back. Murphy posted a picture of the sinister character on Instagram with the caption, "Coming soon…"

Rubber Man has been a staple throughout the incredibly successful FX show.

View this post on Instagram Coming soon… A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Apr 26, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

While this isn’t huge news in the grand scheme of things, it would seem to shine a light at least a little bit on season 10.

We know next to nothing at all about the new season. Murphy has released very little information. He’s protecting it like the CIA protects information.

Now, it would seem like at least one legendary aspect of the show will be back.

View this post on Instagram Things are beginning to wash up on shore… A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:15am PDT

All I know for sure is that “AHS” got its fastball back in a big way with season nine. For the first time in years, the hit horror show felt fun, fresh and exciting again.

While “AHS” got off to an insane start through the first three seasons, things eventually dropped off a bit.

Well, it came back in a huge way with “1984.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Nov 25, 2019 at 9:00am PST

Keep checking back for more updates on season 10 when we have them. I think it’s going to be a great time!