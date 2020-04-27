New Data Makes The Case For Reopening The US Economy

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend the lives of the American people, recent developments may increase the likelihood that the U.S. economy reopens sooner rather than later.

As some states begin the process of reopening this week, the idea of opening on a local basis is gaining steam. Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul called for rural parts of the country to reopen Sunday, arguing that states and counties with low numbers of positive cases should not have to live under the same restrictions as hard hit places like New York City. Rural parts of California are also seeking to reopen, even as the state’s major cities appear to be closed for the foreseeable future. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“One size doesn’t fit all. New York City’s had a calamity, and I don’t discount that, and I wouldn’t tell them what to do, but I live in Kentucky. And there are a lot of rural states that haven’t had it as bad, and we’re ready to get working again,” Paul said.

Other conservative pundits and politicians have made similar arguments, as have some members of the medical community. Professor and chief of neuroradiology at the Stanford University Medical Center Scott Atlas argued in a New York Post op-ed published Sunday that the country needs to reopen, citing recent studies that show the rate of infection is far higher than previously believed. (RELATED: What We Know And Don’t Know About The Coronavirus)

A recent antibody test conducted in New York found that roughly 14% of the state had been infected with the virus. This would mean that over 2.7 million New Yorkers have already had the virus, and would put the state’s mortality rate at roughly 0.56% according to a calculation conducted by the Daily Caller.

Antibody tests in other parts of the country, including California and Kansas have found that the mortality rate for the novel coronavirus might be as low as the seasonal flu’s at roughly 0.1%. These numbers are a far cry from initial projections that had the mortality rate at around 2-3%, and Atlas says that this new data means it’s type to end the shutdown.

“We know the risk of ­dying from COVID-19 is far lower than initially thought, and not significant for the overwhelming majority of those infected,” Atlas wrote.

Atlas’ fellow Stanford professor and medical expert John Ioannidis has made similar comments, projecting that the actual death rate for the coronavirus is 1 per every 100,000 people infected, which would put the mortality rate at almost exactly the same as the seasonal flu. Ionnidis has also made note of extremely low death rates among young, healthy people, saying that “The risk of dying from coronavirus for a person under 65 years old is equivalent to the risk of dying driving a distance of nine to 415 miles by car each day during the COVID-19 fatality season.”

Ionnidis and other like minded thinkers have also argued that shutdowns and stay at home orders have been an overreaction, and have not saved lives. Whiles some doctors, including leading White House coronavirus task force advisers Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, have repeatedly stated that staying home saves lives, there remains a startling lack of evidence that this is actually true. Renowned scientist and Stanford graduate T.J. Rodgers pointed this out in a Wall Street Journal column published over the weekend. (RELATED: Authoritarianism On The Rise In America In The Age Of Coronavirus)

Rodgers was part of a group of scientists who conducted a study to see if states that were slow to implement shutdown orders had an increased death rate as a result. Despite legacy media outlets vilifying governors who hesitated to close their states down, Rodgers and the other scientists found no evidence that this was the case. In fact, the data collected by Rodgers led him to conclude that lockdowns and stay at home orders don’t actually save many lives.

The speed with which lockdowns were imposed in the U.S. has essentially no correlation with Covid-19 death rates, writes T.J. Rodgers https://t.co/K3CxuQFf9w — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 27, 2020

The response from the vast majority of nations has been to shut down their economies, which makes it hard to collect data on what the most effective response actually is. Sweden is one of the very few countries that has kept their economies open, allowing businesses to operate, while trusting their citizenry to make wise health decisions. On the other end of the spectrum, the state of Michigan has implemented some of the strictest coronavirus restrictions in the U.S., prohibiting people from visiting friends and family within the state, and even banning grocery stores that are still allowed to operate from selling items the government has deemed “non-essential,” including fruit and vegetable seeds. (RELATED: Whitmer Claims Reopen Protesters Could ‘Force’ Michigan ‘To Stay’ Shut Down Longer)

Michigan and Sweden both have roughly the same population at around 10 million people, but have gone in opposite directions with their coronavirus responses. Michigan has reported 3,314 coronavirus deaths, according to the New York Times running tracker, while Sweden has registered 2,274 coronavirus deaths, according to worldometers. There are a myriad of factors that almost certainly contribute to these numbers, which have nothing to do with either government’s handling of the crisis. High obesity, poverty rates, and population density all likely contribute to the disparity between Sweden and Michigan. It is an imperfect comparison, but one of the only ones we have to go off of right now. That could be changing as some states prepare to reopen their economies.

States such as Georgia, Colorado, and Tennessee are set to reopen Monday, while retail stores in South Carolina begun to open last week. Meanwhile, dozens of states across the country have stay at home orders that expire at the end of this week. It appears very likely that most of the country will open back up in the coming weeks, and what happens next could give us a better idea of what strategy works best.