Hannity Demands NYT Retract, Apologize For Article That Erroneously Tried To Blame Him For Man’s Death

Fox News’s Sean Hannity is demanding an apology and retraction from the New York Times following an article that bungled a timeline in an attempt to blame him for a man’s death.

The article, written April 18 by columnist Ginia Bellafante, describes a New Yorker named Joe Joyce, who “was skeptical about the virus,” took a cruise, and then died from COVID-19. Bellafante appeared to blame Fox News and Hannity for Joyce’s death, as the New Yorker reportedly watched the network.

Bellafante blamed Hannity even though the timeline did not add up. The New Yorker went on the trip to Spain over a week before Hannity made a comment about the coronavirus that was included in the article. (RELATED: NYT Reporter Bungles Timeline In Attempt To Blame Fox News, Hannity For Death Of Man With Coronavirus)