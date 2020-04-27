Seth Rogen’s New Movie ‘An American Pickle’ Will Air On HBO Max

Seth Rogen’s new movie “An American Pickle” has found a home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming comedy from the legendary Hollywood star will air on HBO Max. It was supposed to arrive at some point in 2020, but it’s no longer clear if that’s the case because of coronavirus. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

THR reported the following details on the plot of the upcoming film:

The official logline sees Rogen starring as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.

I love the idea of this movie. I’ve been very clear about the fact that I’m a huge Seth Rogen guy. The man just knows how to make people laugh.

That’s a fact, and there’s no way around it. When it comes to comedy, Seth Rogen is one of the best people in Hollywood over the past 15 years.

All he does is make hits. I dare any of you to watch “Superbad” and then try to convince me that dude isn’t hilarious.

Now, he’s bringing this comedy to HBO Max. One, I love the fact Seth Rogen is dropping a movie with this premise.

Two, I’m happy that HBO is out here grabbing prime content for their new streaming service. The streaming wars are raging, and that’s good news for consumers.

Keep checking back for more updates on this movie when we have them!