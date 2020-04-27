Will Shea Patterson Get A Shot In The NFL?

Quarterback Shea Patterson went undrafted this past weekend, and it’s time to ask if he’ll ever get a shot in the NFL.

Patterson was a star for years at Michigan for Jim Harbaugh after transferring out of Ole Miss. While Michigan never reached a level of success expected from the fans with him as the starter, Patterson was a very solid player. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only was he a solid thrower of the ball, but he is also reasonably athletic. Yet, every single NFL team passed on him in the draft and he remains unsigned as a free agent.

It really makes me wonder why he hasn’t heard the phone ring with an offer yet. At the very least, you’d think at least one NFL team would bring him into camp.

Yet, it just hasn’t happened yet.

It’s very curious to me because I honestly believe Patterson can be a quarterback in the NFL, especially with how the position is evolving.

He can make any ordinary throw you need him to, he’s more athletic than the average passer and he has a ton of reps under his belt.

I’m supposed to believe he can’t get a shot with how bad the quarterback market is in the NFL? I find that incredibly hard to believe.

We’ll see what happens with Patterson, but I 100% believe he’s capable of hanging around in the NFL for a few years.

He might not blow anybody away or ever even become a full time starter, but Shea Patterson has the skills to garner a shot.

If a Wisconsin guy like me is willing to say that, then you know it must be true.