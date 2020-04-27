‘Star Wars’ Fans Get Hit With Incredible News From Disney+ Due To Pandemic

“Star Wars” fans got hit Monday with some incredible news that “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is coming out early due to the coronavirus.

The final film in the “Star Wars” franchise is being released on Disney+ on May 4 instead of in July as previously planned in light of the pandemic, according to the Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: ‘Star Wars’/ Porn Searches Skyrocketed On May 4th)

.#RiseofSkywalker is hitting Disney+ two months early, just in the time for Star Wars Day https://t.co/Jmbv6UtiPO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 27, 2020

The final movie will come out just in time for the unofficial holiday fans have dubbed “Star Wars” day, as in May the Fourth be with you. (RELATED: Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’)

With the final addition, fans will be able to watch all nine movies on the streaming site.

“Rise,” which was not supposed to hit the site until July, becomes the latest move by Disney to release films early as more people across the country remain in quarantine in hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Other films include “Onward,” which came out months early as movie theaters were forced to close due the shelter-in-place orders and “Frozen 2,” which was released three months early due to the pandemic.

While “Rise” made more than a billion dollars at the box office worldwide, it was among the lowest scoring films of the franchise, per the report.