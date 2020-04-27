Stuck Inside? Now’s The Time To Brush Up On Your Microsoft Office Skills

Microsoft Office has become an industry-standard in just about every profession. That’s why no matter what you do for a living, being proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more is not only appreciated, it’s expected. In fact, if you don’t have at least one of these widely-used skillsets listed on your resume, you may have a hard time landing a position in today’s market.

But now, as you find yourself with more free time on your hands, perhaps it’s time to brush up on your Microsoft Office skills, even if you’re not looking for a new job. Because no matter your profession, being able to put together an Excel sheet or whip up a PowerPoint presentation can always come in handy. And, with The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office, you can bet you’ll be able to do all that and so much more.

With over 70 hours of content spanning 12 in-depth Microsoft Office Suite courses, The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office ensures you’ll be prepared to handle just about any task. Through hands-on learning tools like quizzes, worksheets, and video lectures, you’ll get an in-depth look into some of the world’s most widely-used programs, including Microsoft Access, Outlook, Word and more.

But unlike other Microsoft Office training programs out there, The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office gets down to the nitty-gritty of the more complex programs Microsoft has to offer like Excel. From learning how to streamline workflow with the program’s advanced functions and shortcuts to understanding how to add and consolidate data to create budgets and business plans, this learning program covers it all.

The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office was created by the brilliant minds behind Webucator, a highly-respected global training company and Microsoft Certified Partner for Learning Solutions (CPLS). Since it was founded in 2003, they’ve continued to provide students with top-notch Microsoft software training — 63,677 students and counting from over 11,907 organizations, if we’re talking numbers. And to prove their satisfaction with the program’s many courses, here are just some of their students’ many rave reviews:

“Great class! Cleared all my previous doubts related to the application and gave me a very good sense of how information flows in the application!” – Neeraj Jain

“Very helpful and informative. Covered everything expected and more. Highly recommend to anyone that uses Excel.” – Dawn Andrew, Triaco

The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office is currently discounted to just $34.99 — that’s over 90% off its regular price!

