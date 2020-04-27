Taysom Hill Agrees To Extension With The Saints, Gets $16 Million Guaranteed

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill has reached an extension with the team.

According to Adam Schefter, Hill’s two-year extension is worth up to $21 million, and he’ll get at least $16 million fully guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Drew Brees’ heir apparent is now locked up through the 2021 season.

Saints did sign a QB today: Taysom Hill. Saints are signing Hill to a two-year deal that really is a one-year extension of the first-round, $4.6 million contract tender they gave him in March, per source. But Hill is tied to Saints through 2021 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

Compensation update: Taysom Hill’s two-year extension with the Saints is worth $21 million, including $16 million fully guaranteed at signing, plus $1 million more in performance incentives, per source. So it really is a one-year, $16.3M extension. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

The Saints are out here making moves left and right. We all knew the Saints weren’t likely going to let Hill walk.

They seem hellbent on making him the future of the team after Brees retires, which is a date nobody knows for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taysom Hill (@ts_hill) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:56pm PST

With the way the quarterback position is evolving in the NFL, there’s a premium being placed on athleticism. Hill is incredibly athletic, and now the Saints will have a couple more seasons to figure out what he’s capable of.

Hill is a very talented man, and now we just have to wait to see what he can do with more reps. The tools are there. He just needs more opportunities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taysom Hill (@ts_hill) on Oct 9, 2018 at 8:48am PDT

All the way around, a pretty smart move from the Saints to lock him up.