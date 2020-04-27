Wake Forest Fires Basketball Coach Danny Manning Virtually During The Coronavirus Crisis

Wake Forest has fired basketball coach Danny Manning.

Manning was let go after several disappointing seasons, but he apparently wasn’t fired in a traditional manner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was fired virtually. According to Pete Thamel, athletic director John Currie said the situation was “not that way you’d want to have that kind of meeting.”

Wake Forest’s John Currie on firing a coach virtually in an era of social distancing. “Not that way you’d want to have that kind of meeting.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 25, 2020

Obviously, somebody losing their job isn’t a laughing matter, but being fired virtually from your D1 coaching position is just brutal.

Currie couldn’t even drive over to his house and tell him through the door? Seems like the safest thing that could have happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wake Forest Basketball (@wakembb) on Feb 25, 2020 at 9:20pm PST

Instead, Currie apparently fired up his phone or Zoom and canned Manning. It’s just absolutely brutal.

As if life wasn’t already hard enough, imagine getting fired virtually on a very public stage. You just have to feel bad for Manning.

Source confirms that Wake Forest has parted ways with Danny Manning. Manning is owed over $15 million dollars as part of his buyout. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 25, 2020

Does this also mean that Wake Forest has to hire somebody virtually? If you couldn’t fire Manning in person, then how are you going to interview people in person?

Best of luck to Currie. Sounds like he’s going to need it!