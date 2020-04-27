Watch The Preview For The ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Finale ‘Crisis Theory’

We have one episode of “Westworld” season three left, and it looks like it’s going to be pure chaos this upcoming Sunday night on HBO.

The network dropped a promo for the season finale late Sunday night after episode seven aired. Folks, the promo will have you ready for war. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

It opens with Bernard saying, “What’s about to happen was always going to happen,” and then we’re off to the races with anarchy.

Give it a watch below!

How awesome was that line from William at the end about saving the world? I might have been a shade critical of season three early on, but that sure looks foolish now.

The last couple episodes have been nothing short of incredible. The fight scene between Dolores and Maeve was awesome.

It had been in the making so long, and it finally unfolded! If you’re not team Maeve, then you’re no friend of mine.

Now, we have just one episode left. It’s hard to believe season three will be over by this time next week. Time sure flies when you’re having a hell of a good time.

Given the fact Dolores might have committed suicide and taken Maeve with her, I’m guessing we’re going to see William and Caleb battle this out.

No matter what happens, I can’t wait to find out! Tune in Sunday night on HBO!