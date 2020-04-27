Quintez Cephus Shares Photo Of Himself In A Detroit Lions Uniform After Being Drafted

Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus shared an awesome Instagram picture after being drafted.

The former Wisconsin Badgers superstar was picked in the fifth round of the NFL draft over the weekend and might have been the steal of day three.

Cephus posted a photo of himself wearing a Lions uniform Sunday, and captioned it, “Woke up, I thought I was dreaming.”

I know it’s obviously not a real photo, but Cephus sure looks damn good in a Detroit uniform. That much is very obvious.

I can’t wait to see what he does on the field with Matthew Stafford. Given how deep the WR class was this season, we knew a few guys would go ahead of Cephus.

The fact he fell to the fifth round is great news for Detroit. They’re getting a guy I would have taken on day two instead of day three.

Cephus might not be the fastest player you’ll ever see on a football field, but he’s brutally physical, big and strong.

I’ve watched him play some great football over the years and he didn’t always have the best quarterback options throwing him the ball at Wisconsin.

Now, it’s time to watch him get on the field with Stafford and the rest of the offense. I can’t wait to see how it goes.

He was a star at Wisconsin and now he’s on my NFL squad. Hell of a pick by the Lions!