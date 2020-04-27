Willie Nelson Autographs Masks Gifted To Him To Be Auctioned In Order To Make More PPE

Musician Willie Nelson decided to help others when he was gifted a homemade mask from a Houston resident.

Tanya Boike, with the help of local nurse Monica Cabazos, decided to send Nelson and his wife a homemade mask, according to a report firs published Friday by KTRK. Instead of keeping the masks, Nelson decided to sign them and have them auctioned off so that more personal protection equipment (PPE) could be made, granddaughter Noelle Ward said.

How Willie Nelson is helping Houstonians mask up https://t.co/OXEI4uBRnq pic.twitter.com/9FjSs9aSNI — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 24, 2020



“[Noelle] texted me a few minutes later and said ‘pops would rather sign these and have them auction them off. That way you can get more materials and keep making these masks for free,'” Boike said.

“I just lost it. That’s not what I had made them for,” she added. “This is going to be so amazing for these first responders and these critical care workers. These guys are going to be able to have a mask and not have to spend a fortune on them.” (RELATED: Willie Nelson Hosts ‘Come And Toke It’ Variety Show Fundraiser On 4/20)

“Well, that’s him. That’s who he is. That’s him every day,” Ward said. “He’s just relaxed, he’s just giving, he’s just got a great smile, and he’s just the best.”

Boike and Cabazos have distributed roughly 500 masks. The auction on Nelson’s signed masks has already raised $3,500.

Talk about an amazing way to give back to the community. Nelson has been on a roll lately and he never seems to run out of good ideas.