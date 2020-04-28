Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Celebrate First Number One Hit Together

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani couldn’t have been sweeter to each other as they celebrated scoring their first number one hit on country radio with their song, “Nobody But You.”

“Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton – let alone be on such a beautiful classic duet [with] [you],” the 50-year-old singer captioned her sweet post on Instagram, along with a screenshot of Shelton congratulating her. The post was noted by Billboard magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

“Thank you [Blake Shelton] for taking me along on this ride with you!!” she added. “I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!! We got a #1 single!!”(RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

“Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!!” the “God’s Country” hitmaker tweeted to his longtime girlfriend and singing partner. “Not bad for your first try!!!!! Thank you all as well!!! #nobodybutyou.”

As previously reported, the pair first met as judges on the popular reality competition show “The Voice” back in 2014, following divorces from their spouses.

Congratulations!