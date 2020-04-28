Lawyer For Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Thinks Don Lewis Was Strangled And Thrown Out Of A Plane

A lawyer for “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin’s missing husband has a new theory on the whereabouts of Don Lewis.

Lewis has been missing for over 20 years and his lawyer thinks he may have been strangled and thrown out of a plane, according to a report published Monday by People magazine.

“I do have reason to believe he is dead,” attorney Joseph Fritz told People. “Too many indications of foul play, too many motives, too many opportunities. He wouldn’t leave his family, his fortune and his kids behind. There was enough motive and enough opportunity for something bad to have happened, and it probably did.”

Lawyer for Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Believes He Was Strangled, Thrown from Plane https://t.co/0iHGSWNqe3 — People (@people) April 27, 2020

“We heard he got strangled with an electric cord in the backseat and was thrown out over the gulf,” Fritz claimed. “In my working theory, one person [was] flying the plane and one person [was] strangling.”

Fritz claimed he does not know who the potential murderer is, but believes they will be caught one day.

“I don’t know who the murderer is,” Fritz said. “I don’t know who they are not.” (RELATED: Carole Baskin Says People Have ‘Totally Missed The Point’ Of ‘Tiger King’, Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Producers)

“Watch over your shoulder all the time,” he added. “Revenge is best served cold; somebody is coming for them.”

This story just keeps getting crazier and crazier. The first theory that the internet grabbed ahold of was that Baskin had killed her husband and fed him to her tigers, which was fueled by the “Tiger King” documentary.

Now, Lewis’ lawyer has another theory on his disappearance and potential death which is just as far out there. Hopefully one day we will all know what happened to Lewis and justice can be served.